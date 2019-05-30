Germany sparkle in final World Cup warm-up victory

Linda Dallmann from Germany (l) and Su Helen Galaz from Chile fight for the ball.

A fortunate goal from Carolin Simon helped Germany cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile on Thursday in their final warm-up game before the Women's World Cup.

Simon found the net with a mishit cross to crown an excellent performance in front of a large crowd in Regensburg.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had promised attacking football, and Germany delivered just that in the first half.

The two-time world champions overran the Chileans and took the lead through captain Alexandra Popp on 29 minutes.

Full-back Simon doubled the lead with her peculiar goal on the stroke of half-time, a looping cross dropping in off the post at the far corner.

There was also good news for Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult, who made the starting eleven despite struggling with a shoulder injury in recent weeks.

Germany head to France for the World Cup on Monday, and play their opening game against China in Rennes on June 8.