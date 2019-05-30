 Germany sparkle in final World Cup warm-up victory
Advert
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 19:58

Germany sparkle in final World Cup warm-up victory

Linda Dallmann from Germany (l) and Su Helen Galaz from Chile fight for the ball.

Linda Dallmann from Germany (l) and Su Helen Galaz from Chile fight for the ball.

A fortunate goal from Carolin Simon helped Germany cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile on Thursday in their final warm-up game before the Women's World Cup.

Simon found the net with a mishit cross to crown an excellent performance in front of a large crowd in Regensburg.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had promised attacking football, and Germany delivered just that in the first half.

The two-time world champions overran the Chileans and took the lead through captain Alexandra Popp on 29 minutes.

Full-back Simon doubled the lead with her peculiar goal on the stroke of half-time, a looping cross dropping in off the post at the far corner.

There was also good news for Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult, who made the starting eleven despite struggling with a shoulder injury in recent weeks.

Germany head to France for the World Cup on Monday, and play their opening game against China in Rennes on June 8.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Farewell gift? Hazard scores twice as Chelsea win Europa League...

  2. 'I want to sue him': Blatter to target Infantino, FIFA

  3. Watch: Chelsea's Sarri hopes for Kante to recover

  4. Milan great Maldini lined up for new role after Leonardo,...

  5. Watch: Klopp says Liverpool are best team he has taken to a final

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed