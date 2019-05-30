What happened on... May 30

25 years ago - The Times

Monday, May 30, 1994

Imports of products to be liberalised in January

Imports of agricultural produce are to be fully liberalised in January next year.

But local agriculture would continue to be protected through levies, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Lawrence Gatt said yesterday. “There will be enough protection, maybe even some exaggerated protection,” Mr Gatt assured farmers and herdsmen at a seminar on ‘The future of Maltese agriculture’ in Żebbuġ.

Man dies in traffic accident

A man died tragically in a traffic accident in Latnija Street, Żabbar yesterday afternoon.

Robert Spiteri, 26, or Paola was a passenger in a car driven by Stephen Said of Cospicua. The accident happened when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a wall.

SGS workers turn down offer

SGS Thomson employees yesterday turned down their company’s offer of Lm1.25 a week wage increase for 1994 and of Lm1 for 1995 and another Lm1 for 1996 under a revised collective agreement being negotiated now.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Friday, May 30, 1969

The use of Luqa airport in a civil-military role

The present use of Luqa civil and military airport was explained by Group Captain J. C. Atkinson, station commander Royal Air Force Luqa, to residents from nearby villages at the Officers’ Mess, Luqa.

His listeners included members of Parliament, parish priests, heads of Government schools, police officers and members of civic committees and other organisations from villages near the airport – Luqa, Safi, Mqabba, Siġġiewi and Qormi.

This meeting was held to provide better information on facilities at the airport and their use, particularly in the RAF side. Emphasis was made on the lay-out of the main runways which have been resurfaced recently.

The guests were later taken around the aerodrome to get a better view of what they had been told about before.

Man electrocuted

Twenty-five year old Joseph Mifsud of Rabat was electrocuted yesterday afternoon while operating an electric drill. He was employed with Guillaumier Co. Ltd in whose factory the fatality occurred.