Remembering Bro Louis Camilleri

The talk led by Charles Briffa will be accompanied by song from Ethan Attard, and students from De La Salle College accompanied by organist John Anthony Fsadni.

Br Louis hailed from a humble, working-class family in Żurrieq and survived persecution in France during World War II while attending his novitiate after having joined the De La Salle brothers aged 14.

Upon returning to Malta, Br Louis started his career teaching dockyard apprentices who attended De La Salle College in Cottonera, before taking on leadership roles at college, Stella Maris College, Gżira, St Benild’s School, Sliema, and the Brothers’ novitiate in Mellieħa. He is known by generations of teachers, parents and students who came in contact with him and who he influenced on both academic and spiritual levels.

Br Louis died aged 87 in 2011 and the cause for his beatification was launched on March 31, 2019, by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

The literary evening will be held tomorrow at 6pm at the Oratory of St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta. Everyone is invited to attend. Guests are kindly requested to refrain from wearing stiletto/narrow heels. The use of flash photography and/or video-recording is strictly prohibited.