Man’s first step on the moon

Fifty years from from the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon and uttered one of history’s most famous quotes – “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” – Gordon Caruana Dingli will deliver a talk today Thursday, May 30 at 7pm at Hotel Phoenicia, Floriana, about the day the world was riveted by this glorious feat in man’s exploration of space.

During the talk, Dingli, a surgeon who has followed all manned spaceflights since Apollo 8, will talk about the heart-stopping events, the human drama and the power of perseverance that led to the moon-landing.

Guests are kindly requested to be seated at 6.45pm. A suggested donation of €5 may be made at the door.