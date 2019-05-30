Evening with Alex Zanardi

Italian professional racing driver and paracyclist Alex Zanardi is the guest motivational speaker at a dinner being organised by Avanza at Radisson Blu Resort, Golden Sands, on tomorrow at 7pm.

Zanardi is best known for his resilience as a man who despite having both his legs amputated following a high-speed crash in 2001, continued his career as a racing driver against all odds, besides taking up other sports. He will deliver a motivational speech on the theme ‘Unleash your potential’ to patrons after the dinner.

For further information and bookings, visit alexzanardimalta.com.