Announcements - May 30, 2019

Obituaries

BILOCCA. On May 28, ANTHONY, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving and devoted wife Myriam née Zammit, his sons Finian and his wife Julie, Efrem and his wife Ekaterina, Nicholas and his wife Cristina, Ives and his wife Chiara, his grandchildren Francesca, Fabiana, Cinzia, Angelina, Julian, Michael, Ana and Luca, his sisters Julie, widow of Alfred Bajada, and Freda, wife of Robert Ebejer, and their families, his aunt Lucia Bilocca, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, May 31 at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUGEJA. On May 27, MARY passed away at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Carmelo, her daughters Margaret and Nadette, her son Francis and his wife Elaine, her grandchildren Alex, Julian, Chiara and Lara, her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, May 31, at 2.30pm at St Peter’s parish church, Birżebbuġa, followed by interment at Gudja cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DIACONO. On May 29, ANTOINETTE née Dingli, aged 90, window of Victor, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joseph and his wife Veronica, Loraine and her husband Sandro Bruno, Andrew, Michael and his wife Claudette, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Eileen and her husband John Valenzia, Claire Azzopardi, her in-laws, Alice Dingli and Rita Diacono, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MELI – EDWIN. On the 22nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. You were always there for us, so caring and loving. We all miss you so much. Your son and daughters. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

MONTAGUE – LAURA (30.5.1982 – 26.9.1998). Please remember Laura on her birthday today. Always remembered with lovely memories from Louise, Douglas, Alexander, Stephen and Emily.

