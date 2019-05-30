Shipping movements - May 30, 2019

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Lamartine from Suez Canal to La Spezia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maersk Labrea from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The AS Laetitia from Bejaia to dry docks, the Contship Gin from Sousse to Annaba, the Atlantic Silver from Annaba to Piraeus, the Okee Lilo from Sfax to Sousse, the CMA CGM Columba from Suez Canal to Valencia, the Celina Star from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Pauline Russ from Catania to Catania, the Monza Express from La Goulette to Koper (both SMS Shipping) and the Ningbo Express to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Oued Ziz from Algiers to Tu­nis, the Performance from Damietta to Rotterdam (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Gesina Schepers from Tripoli to Al Khoms and the Jan from Bari to Skikda (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the CMA CGM Herodote from Dekhelia to Algiers, and the Atlantic Geneva from Skikda to Bizerta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Genoa to Genoa (both SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd. on Monday.