Emirates flights to screen Uefa football final live

Emirates flights with live TV will screen the Uefa Champions League Final on Saturday live on the dedicated in flight sports channel, Sport 24.

With an all-English final, the airline has made special arrangements to ensure all the Emirates flights operating to and from England during match times are equipped with Live TV.

This includes flights to and from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham.

Emirates currently has 175 aircraft equipped with Live TV including all Boeing 777 and select Airbus 380s.

An estimated 70,000 Emirates travellers could be watching the final mid-flight, making Emirates’ “Stadium in the sky” comparable in capacity to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid where the Champions League Final will be played.

Economy class customers watching on board can immerse themselves in the game with the industry’s largest in-seat screens at 13.3 inches.

Emirates’ business class screens, at 23 inches and the 32-inch First Class screens remain the industry’s largest for its class.

Emirates will also be screening the match live on the 55-inch screen at the iconic onboard lounge on select A380s.

Customers travelling in first and business can join other football enthusiasts at the most popular social spot at 40,000 feet and cheer on their favourite team.

On Emirates A380s that do not feature Live TV, customers can keep up to date with all the action by logging on to the complimentary Wi-Fi for score updates.

Wi-Fi connectivity is available on all Emirates aircraft. Customers in all cabin classes receive 20MB of free Wi-Fi data or unlimited use of messaging apps for two hours allowing them to log on and stay in touch with friends, family or colleagues.

Emirates Skywards members enjoy special benefits depending on their membership tier and class of travel, including free Wi-Fi when travelling in first or business class.

Sports fans travelling over the next month can look forward to watching more events live on Sport 24 – such as the NBA Finals, the French Open, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final – while travelling with Emirates.