A choir made up of singers from some of Yorkshire’s best choirs will perform a concert at the basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, today at 7.15pm.

It will perform various large-scale works, including Fauré’s Requiem and Vivaldi’s Gloria. The choir will be directed by Jane Hobson and Daniel Timmins, and accompanied by a string quartet and piano. Admission is free and no reservations required. For enquiries, call on 2347 3130 or 9931 8038.