Thursday, May 30, 2019, 12:49

Brahms & Dvořák at the Manoel

Acclaimed Italian cellist Enrico Dindo, accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra directed by Michalis Economou, will perform celebrated works of Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm.

The programme includes Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104, Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73, as well as György Ligeti’s Ramifications.

For bookings, visit https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt/Websales/Movie/12161/?dt=31.05.2019

