A triumphant symphony of sorrowful songs

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons

A recording of Beth Gibbons’ 2014 performance of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony No. 3, better known as the Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, accompanied by the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Krzysztof Penderecki, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.

Prior to performing the piece, Gibbons, the elusive yet iconic frontwoman of Portishead, one of the most important British bands of the last two decades, undertook intense preparation, including learning the original text, and the emotional weight it carries, without speaking the mother language. Her performance, alongside that of Penderecki, has been hailed as triumphant.

