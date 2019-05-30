 A triumphant symphony of sorrowful songs
Advert
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 08:28

A triumphant symphony of sorrowful songs

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons

A recording of Beth Gibbons’ 2014 performance of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony No. 3, better known as the Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, accompanied by the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Krzysztof Penderecki, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.

Prior to performing the piece, Gibbons, the elusive yet iconic frontwoman of Portishead, one of the most important British bands of the last two decades, undertook intense preparation, including learning the original text, and the emotional weight it carries, without speaking the mother language. Her performance, alongside that of Penderecki, has been hailed as triumphant.

Beth Gibbons’ 2014 performance of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony No. 3  will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm. To watch a trailer of the performance, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/beth-gibbons-henryk-gorecki-symphony-no-3-symphony-of-sorrowful-songs/. For tickets, visit https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/?eventname=Beth+Gibbons+and+Henryk+Gorecki+Symphony+No+3.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Giorgia Borg, 10, performs in Britain's Got Talent semi-final...

  2. Banksy: graffiti has become more valuable for what it is than...

  3. The archaeology of Lampedusa

  4. Maurice de Giorgio – his art concealed

  5. Guided tours at Abbatija tad-Dejr

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed