Israel to hold new elections after Netanyahu fails to form coalition

Benjamin Netanyahu stands before a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset.

Israel's parliament voted early Thursday to hold new elections only months after April polls in an unprecedented move provoked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to remain in power despite failing to form a coalition.

Parliament voted 74-45 in favour of dissolving itself and setting elections for September 17.

The vote was prompted by Netanyahu's failure to reach a coalition deal even though his Likud party along with its right-wing and religious allies won a majority in April 9 elections.

Ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman prevented an agreement by refusing to abandon a key demand, with his nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party's five seats just enough to block Netanyahu's efforts.

As a result, Netanyahu pushed for new elections to prevent his nightmare scenario of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin selecting another parliament member to try to form a government.

He voted in favour of holding new elections.