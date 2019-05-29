Watch: Judoka Saywell pleased to get back on medal trail at GSSE

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Jeremy Saywell handed Malta its first medal of the 2019 Montenegro GSSE when he placed second in the 66kg category in Cetinje, on Tuesday.

It was a fine performance by the 25-year-old judoka who was making a return to the biennial Games after missing San Marino 2017 due to a shoulder injury.

Isaac Bezzina was just seconds away from a bronze medal in the 100kg category but he suffered an Ippon just as time passed to miss out on a place on the podium.

Saywell was the top performer for Malta on the Cetinje tatami. He first overcame the challenge of Andorra’s Joel Rossel Fort via an Ippon and then defeated Andrea Fritsch of Luxembourg in the semi-final with another Ippon.

In the final, he was up against Montenegro’s Jussuf Nurkovic. Saywell tried to surprise his more-quoted opponents but Nurkovic showed all his talent when floored Saywell late on to seal his gold medal.

“When you come to the GSSE you always target the gold medal but I have to admit that Nurkevic proved better than me in the final,” Saywell told the Times of Malta.

“However, I’m still very pleased with my overall performances. I fought very well in my first two bouts and it’s really satisfying for me to take home a silver medal on my return to the Games.”

For Saywell, this was his fourth silver medal in a GSSE but the former gymnast is still striving for more.

“I’m still young and my goal is to return in Andorra in two years’ time and try and go one better,” he said.

“Now my focus is to prepare myself well for the European Games in Minsk in two weeks’ time where I hope I can achieve another good result.”

In the 100kg category, Bezzina overcame Franck Voton of Monaco but then lost to Danilo Pantic, of Montenegro, who is currently ranked in the top 50 in the world in the discipline.

In the bronze medal play-off, Bezzina was ahead against Iceland’s For Davidsson with just six seconds to go but then was surprised by his opponent who completed an Ippon to the distraught of the Maltese judoka.

Luca Montebello also competed in the 100kg category but lost both his bouts against Montenegro’s Anto Dubrata and Davidsson.

Clive Camilleri also reached the bronze play-off final but also conceded in the final ten seconds of his bout with Thierry Jean-Tizie.

Francesco Aufieri was just one win away from a bronze medal play-off, against Luxembourg’s Barboni.

In the women’s 52kg category, Lara Castillo was beaten by Yamina-Sara Allag, of Montenegro, and Luxembourg’s Telma Martins. In the latter bout, she suffered also suffered a knee injury.

Kataryna Esposito lost both her bouts against Alda Babi Choopojcharoen, of Andorra, and Monaco’s Lisa Stephane Mebarki ta’ Monaco.

Malta coach Denis Braidotti in his day’s review heaped praise on Saywell but was furious at the officiating in Bezzina’s defeat against Davidsson.

“Jeremy’s result is a confirmation of his talent,” Braidotti said.

“Isaac may have committed an error in the final seconds of his bout but the officials failed to award him a huge Ippon that would have handed him the medal.

“As regards the other young judokas they came here to gain experience and I’m sure they learnt alot. Clive, at 16 years of age, showed a lot of character and I’m sure he will grow as a judoka.

“For us these Games are good starting point to build for the future and I can assure you that in the next months we will work harder to become an even stronger team.

“Now we look forward to Thursday where we will field only a men’s team as Lara will be unable to compete due to her injury.”