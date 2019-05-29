Live blog: Team Malta chasing more medals at GSSE

William Chetcuti(left) hit a straight in the first round of trap on Wednesday.

Team Malta is currently in Montenegro to take part in the 18th edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe. Expectations are high that the Maltese athletes could improve on the haul of 29 medals won in San Marino two years ago. Stay with us to follow all the latest results and achievements of the Maltese athletes in Montenegro.

12.15pm Some positive news from shooting as action has finally got under way in trap.

William Chetcuti has enjoyed a very impressive start hitting a straight of 25 in the first round while Brian Galea managed 21 from 25.

Highlights of the match between Malta and Monaco. Video: Matthew Mirabelli Highlights of the match between Malta and Monaco. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

12pm It's all over at the table tennis as Monaco beat 3-1 to proceed to the semi-finals with the Maltese trio finishing third in the four-team group.

11.50pm It's half-time at the basketball and the Maltese girls are leading the match 36-27 with Amelia Simmons the leading point-getter with 13 points.

Amelia Simmons (right) in action against Iceland on Tuesday. Amelia Simmons (right) in action against Iceland on Tuesday.

11.35pm The women's basketball girls are back in action this morning.

Angela Adamoli's girls are looking to bounce back from Tuesday's drubbing to Iceland and they made a perfect start as they are currently leading the match 31-22.

Victoria Luchenkova in action against Monaco. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

11.15am The women's table tennis team are currently facing Monaco for a place in the semi-finals of the team competition.

Victoria Luchenkova and Anthea Cutajar are currently trailing Monaco 2-1 after three rubbers.

At the moment, Luchenkova is facing Yang Xiaoxin and the match is level a 1-1.

The Budva shooting ranges covered by fog on Wednesday morning. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli The Budva shooting ranges covered by fog on Wednesday morning. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

11.05am The weather has continued to effect the competitions schedule. This morning the first round of the trap competition was delayed due to poor visibility as thick clouds made it difficult for the trap shooters to take their place at the Budva Ranges.

In trap Malta is represented by William Chetcuti and Brian Galea who are pushing for a place on the podium.

11am Goodmorning and welcome to the second day of the 2019 GSSE in Montenegro.

Team Malta is again in action in seven disciplines and hopes are high that our athletes could increase our medal tally which currently stands at three silver and three bronze medals.