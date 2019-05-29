Today's front pages - May 29, 2019

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with court testimony on Tuesday in the case against two soldiers accused of the random murder of a migrant. The two are said to have feared a migrant invasion. The newspaper also reports that the PN is bracing for more losses as the counting of local election results starts on Wednesday.

l-orizzont also says Labour is expecting more gains as local elections vote-counting starts. In another story it says one of the two soldiers accused of the migrant's murder had denied involvement.

The Malta Independent says the court found enough evidence to put the two soldiers under a bill of indictment.

In-Nazzjon under the heading Safeguarding the national interest, reports that PN leader Adrian Delia is attending the meeting of leaders of the European Popular Party in Brussels.