Results of 23 council elections expected Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 14:51 by Keith Micallef

Sorting process to start at 5pm

One of the boxes being opened. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Ballot boxes containing the votes of 23 localities have been opened at the counting hall in Naxxar but the votes will only start being sorted after 5pm.

The atmosphere at the counting hall is currently very quiet, with just a handful of party agents roaming around.

As happened in the European Parliament elections, the votes will be counted electronically - reducing the process of vote inheritance, which used to take up to days, to just three minutes.

Photo: Keith MicallefPhoto: Keith Micallef

A few teething problems were experienced for the EP elections, which had delayed the process.

When asked why the process was not started on Wednesday morning, sources close to the Electoral Commission blamed it on a lack of resources when compared to previous years, with fewer people applying to be counting agents.

Even the political parties were not keen on starting the process in the morning as candidates and their agents would not be available due to work commitments. Being a workday, it was even harder to find the required number of staff due to availability.

Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaPhoto: Mark Zammit Cordina

So it was agreed to start sorting at about 5.30pm.

The localities to be counted on Wednesday are Valletta, Birżebbuġa, Dingli, Balzan, Tarxien, Żebbuġ, Marsa, Mellieħa, Qrendi, Żejtun, Żurrieq, Iklin, Mqabba, Pembroke, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay, Sta Venera and Ta’ Xbiex in Malta and Għajnsielem, Fontana, Nadur, Xewkija and Għasri in Gozo.

The Gozo votes are also being counted in Malta.

Photo: Mark Zammit CordinaPhoto: Mark Zammit Cordina

