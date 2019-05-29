Organic waste collection could be twice original projections

The amount of organic waste being collected from homes is creeping up again, after a few months when only low amounts were registered.

Environment Minister Jose Herrera said in response to a parliamentary question posed by MP Karol Aquilina, that the amount had reached 14,243 tonnes in Malta and 1,011 in Gozo.

The amount collected had dipped a few months after the new scheme was put in place on October 31 – however, it has since recovered and is creeping up each month, with 2,582 tonnes collected in April 2019. At this rate, it means the total for 2019 could be almost twice the 16,000 tonnes forecast by WasteServ for 2019.

Organic waste is currently collected three days a week. The intention is to produce compost from this waste which can be given to farmers for use in agriculture.

At the moment, the organic waste scheme and the recycling collection are voluntary but the government intends to make waste separation a legal obligation.