No bottleneck in €4m road upgrade – Infrastructure Malta

The red circle indicates the area where traffic flow problems could ensue at the Tal-Buqana road upgrade project.

The projected three-lane Triq il-Buqana, an arterial road between Mtarfa and Mosta, will not be reduced to two lanes in some parts because of buildings which cannot be pulled down, Infrastructure Malta said.

Road building industry sources told the Times of Malta the works to widen the road, costing about €4 million, might not have the desired effect because, at one point, where buildings stand on both sides of the thoroughfare, three lanes would be impossible, thus creating a bottleneck.

“Although the new project to widen the busy road should, in theory, make life easier for drivers, there is one major problem. Part of the road will become narrower because of a protected farmhouse, which cannot be demolished,” they said.

They said that the project design left a lot to be desired because, despite the road upgrade, a bottleneck would ensue causing traffic problems, particularly during rush hour. This, the sources continued, would probably defeat the whole purpose of the road-widening project on which so much money was spent.

Works, which, according to Infrastructure Malta, will include a new northbound lane and a cycle track, are at an advanced stage.

A spokesman for Infrastructure Malta defended the project design, insisting there would still be three carriageways where the buildings mentioned earlier stood.

At no point will the road narrow to two lanes and then widen again

“The plans, concluded in 2018, had also taken into consideration the indicated buildings. The new road alignment was purposely designed to safely include the three-vehicle lanes in front of these buildings, without affecting the structure. At no point will the road narrow to two lanes and then widen again,” he noted.

Residents had already raised concerns during the application process to upgrade the road.

One argued that, to be able to fit three lanes in front of the two buildings, the government would be significantly reducing the width of the pavement, making it unsafe for pedestrians.

Infrastructure Malta had dismissed such concerns, stating that safety was taken into consideration at the design stage.

The works started last December and are scheduled to be completed this summer.