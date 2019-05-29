 Miriam Dalli appointed PL's head of delegation in the EP
Advert
Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 17:23

Miriam Dalli appointed PL's head of delegation in the EP

Miriam Dalli

Miriam Dalli

Miriam Dalli has been appointed Labour’s head of delegation in the European Parliament for the next five years, the Labour Party said.

The party said in a statement this was unanimously agreed in a meeting attended by the party’s four MEPs.

Dr Dalli, who obtained 63,438 first count preferences, will be serving in the European Parliament for a second term.

Commenting on her appointment as head of delegation, Dr Dalli thanked her colleagues and said she looked forward to working with them in the country’s interests.

The meeting also discussed the priorities the party’s MEPs shall be focusing upon in the coming months.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blog: ‘They would complain migrants were invading us’ –...

  2. PN braces itself for more political haemorrhage

  3. Delia may face confidence vote at PN council

  4. Maurice Mizzi hauled into meeting by minister following...

  5. Suspected thief in Rabat viral video arrested and charged

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed