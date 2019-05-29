Miriam Dalli appointed PL's head of delegation in the EP

Miriam Dalli

Miriam Dalli has been appointed Labour’s head of delegation in the European Parliament for the next five years, the Labour Party said.

The party said in a statement this was unanimously agreed in a meeting attended by the party’s four MEPs.

Dr Dalli, who obtained 63,438 first count preferences, will be serving in the European Parliament for a second term.

Commenting on her appointment as head of delegation, Dr Dalli thanked her colleagues and said she looked forward to working with them in the country’s interests.

The meeting also discussed the priorities the party’s MEPs shall be focusing upon in the coming months.