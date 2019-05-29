Maurice Mizzi defends himself after anti-Muslim remarks

Guardian for Future Generations Maurice Mizzi.

Guardian for Future Generations Maurice Mizzi has defended himself against calls for his dismissal over anti-Muslim remarks, insisting he has always supported families.

Mr Mizzi on Monday met environment minister José Herrera - who has dissociated himself from the remarks - to "clarify" an interview with The Sunday Times of Malta where he said Muslims are "taking over" and that the country should stop all migrants from entering.

Some 20 human rights groups condemned the comments as racist and called for his resignation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said: "Chev. Maurice Mizzi regrets the fact that his personal statements may have been perceived or interpreted as potentially insensitive directly or indirectly to certain individuals of the community, his true arguments and views were made in the broader context of the right for every person to have a high degree of well-being."

The comments, the spokeswoman said, were made in his personal capacity and did not reflect the position of the Guardian for Future Generations commission, which he heads. Moreover, they were only a small part of a wide-ranging interview which also delved into infrastructure and social housing.

"Chev. Maurice Mizzi has always been at the forefront in supporting families and children coming from all walks of life including various nationalities and ethnic origins. Throughout his life, Chev. Mizzi has provided support, through the Spiru Mizzi Foundation without any sort of distinction with respect to race, religion or ethnicity."

In the interview, intended to discuss the Guardian's work promoting sustainable development in government policymaking, Mr Mizzi returned to the issue of migration unprompted multiple times.

"There are so many Muslims coming – they’re all having nine babies, next to our two – and they will take over eventually," he said.

His comments came just days after two men were charged with the murder of Ivorian migrant Lassana Cisse in what is alleged to have been a random, race-motivated attack, and as politicians and public figures warn of the dangers of xenophobic discourse in sowing the seeds of hatred.