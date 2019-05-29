 Domestic postage rates rise
Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:39

Domestic postage rates rise

The rates were loss-making for a number of years, the regulator says

Local postage rates have been raised following a decision by the Malta Communications Authority to partially uphold a request by Maltapost for a revision of domestic single-piece and bulk mail services.

The authority said the current rates had been loss-making for a number of years and were unsustainable. It had issued MaltaPost’s proposals for public consultation but no feedback was received.

In terms of the revision, domestic postage of small local items will cost 28c instead of 26c, rising to 30c next year.

See the full list of revisions below.

 

