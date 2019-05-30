75 migrants found stranded on tuna pen

File photo

A group of 75 migrants found stranded on a tuna pen were rescued by the Armed Forces on Wednesday evening.

They were taken on an AFM patrol boat and are expected to disembark in Malta early on Thursday.

In a statement, the government said the AFM and the Italian coast guard conducted multiple joint rescue operations supporting the Libyan coast guard.

The Italian coast guard carried out other rescues and is taking migrants to Lampedusa.