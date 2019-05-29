Why the hype?

I can just about accept the partisan attitude taken by supporters of political parties during major elections, which is a well-known phenomenon throughout all democratic countries.

However, I fail to understand why the same happens when there are local council and MEP elections. The bottom line is that in both instances it is about giving and getting the best for our islands and a better Europe.

In the case of the local elections, irrespective of which political party has the majority of members in a council, all councillors will be voting on and overseeing issues that benefit the entire locality and not just families who lean towards the party with the majority of seats. Everyone should be equal and be served well by the council.

In the MEP elections, here again, there should be no political antagonism because these members now form part of the European Parliament and should strive for a better Europe, which our country forms part of. They should also become good ambassadors of our country.

It is my profound belief that people volunteering themselves for these two types of positions should have no affiliations to any political party and, when elected, solely follow the directives of the government in power.

It is a pity to witness such a deep divide in any election. There are times when it gets beyond comprehension.