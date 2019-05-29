 For the record
Advert
Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 06:31 by Joseph Zahra, Birżebbuġa

For the record

The final result of the MEP election on Saturday gave the Malta Labour Party a majority of 42,656 votes over the Nationalist Party.

For the record, the MEP election was also contested by a number of other parties, which, between them, polled 19,834 votes. Thus, the Labour Party had, in fact, a majority of 22,720 votes.

Also for the record, both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party lost thousands of votes when comparing the MEP election result to the 2017 general election. Labour lost 29,709 votes and the PN 32,239 votes.

In Saturday’s election, Labour elected four MEPs, as it had done in 2009. Labour elected two MEPs with a quota of 37,174 votes and two without a quota. One polled 35,823 votes and the other 32,235 votes.

The Nationalist Party elected two MEPs with a quota and had another candidate, Frank Psaila, who was not elected but finished the contest with 26,970 votes.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Engineering warrant

  2. Unprotected citizens

  3. Papal journeys

  4. Cranes island

  5. Green dream

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed