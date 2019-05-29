The final result of the MEP election on Saturday gave the Malta Labour Party a majority of 42,656 votes over the Nationalist Party.

For the record, the MEP election was also contested by a number of other parties, which, between them, polled 19,834 votes. Thus, the Labour Party had, in fact, a majority of 22,720 votes.

Also for the record, both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party lost thousands of votes when comparing the MEP election result to the 2017 general election. Labour lost 29,709 votes and the PN 32,239 votes.

In Saturday’s election, Labour elected four MEPs, as it had done in 2009. Labour elected two MEPs with a quota of 37,174 votes and two without a quota. One polled 35,823 votes and the other 32,235 votes.

The Nationalist Party elected two MEPs with a quota and had another candidate, Frank Psaila, who was not elected but finished the contest with 26,970 votes.