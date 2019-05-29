Lots of style for day six of Malta Fashion Week 2019

Ocantos. Photo: Matthew Spiteri

Day six of Malta Fashion Week proved to be the busiest yet, with an audience packed with influencers, local personalities and a high number of international guests.

Parascandalo. Photo: Justin Ciappara

The night started off with Gabrielle, who showcased a number of stylish designs, including different versions of high-waisted trousers and other designs focusing on nipped in waists. Lead makeup artist was Chris Attard and lead hairstylist was Aleksej Cassar.

It was followed by a show from Argentinian designer Ocanto who showcased a beautiful vibrant and colourful collection. Lead hairstylist for this show was DSalon Ibragg and lead makeup artist was Karen Decalis.

The last show of the night was Parascandalo who showcased both Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter collections which included a mix of street wear and also a number of creative and eclectic dresses. Lead makeup artist for Parascandalo was Jennifer Dimech whilst hair was done by Lee Grixti.

