What happened on... May 29

25 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, May 29, 1994

Man stabbed five times

A man from Birkirkara, aged 38 was stabbed five times in his chest, stomach and thigh in Gilba Street, Buġibba, yesterday at about 9am. The police have arrested a woman, also from Birkirkara, in connection with the stabbing.

The man is not in danger of losing his life, but is being kept under observation.

New Red House for Malta Red Cross

The Malta Red Cross Society, whose headquarters, appropriately painted in red, in narrow St Ursula Street, Valletta, were inaugurated yesterday by President Ugo Mifsud Bonnici, already has volunteers ready to serve abroad under the Red Cross emblem, its president, Professor Frederick Fenech, said.

“I feel that Malta could serve as a base from which relief operations to any neighbouring country could be mounted at a very short notice,” Prof. Fenech said. “Indeed Malta could serve as an ideal Red Cross Disaster Relief Warehouse for the region,” he added.

The society, which was established in Malta in 1991, was recognised by the world movement last October.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Thursday, May 29, 1969

Man killed, three injured in Rabat road collision

Former Sliema Wanderers centre-forward Joe “Jockey” Xuereb, 35, of Sliema, died instantly when his sports car was involved in a collision with another sports car driven by Saviour Mifsud, 21, of Valletta on the road to Rabat at lunchtime yesterday.

A passenger in one of the cars, Alfred Stafrace, of Guardamangia, was grievously injured. Another passenger Joseph Zammit of Valletta and Saviour Mifsud were only slightly injured.

Xuereb’s car finished astride a rubble wall, its rear right hand wheel resting in a field among rubble dislodged from the wall by the impact. According to eye-witnesses Xuereb was thrown out from the car and landed in a field.

Xuereb’s car was badly damaged particularly on the right hand (driver’s) side. The front side of the car, especially the left side, was also badly damaged while the spare wheel was thrown out of the car when the boot flapped open.

The other car was damaged on the left hand side mudguard and came to a stop some distance from Xuereb’s car.

Both cars are believed to have been going in the direction of Rabat.