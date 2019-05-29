Announcements

Obituary

STIVALA. On May 25, ROSE née Ellul, aged 96, widow of Pascal, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anthony and his wife Anna, Adrian and his wife Monica and Alice and her husband John Borg Olivier, her grandchildren Karen (daughter of the late Anna Camilleri née Stivala) and Jamie, Nicholas, Roberta and Kurt, Veronica and Alexander, Francesca, Michael and Saz, Timmy and Jessica, Alan and Pia and her great-grand children, her brother, in-laws, other relatives, friends and her dedicated carer Vilma. Funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, May 29, at the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Balluta, at 2pm. May, the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMATO-GAUCI. Treasured memories of FREDDIE, a much missed father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his death. Ann and Torio and the children.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of our grandmother CARMELA, today her 58th anniversary, and of her children Gerald, Oreste, Joseph, Carmelo, Vincent, Stella and their spouses. Our family chain is broken. And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one. The chain will link again. Sorely missed by their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest in heaven.

FERRIS – MARIA. Treasured memories of our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother today the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by her children and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dear sister NANETTE who passed away on May 29, 1960. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Amy, Freda and Joanna and their families.

SANSONE – Dr ARMANDO SANSONE. In ever loving memory of my dear husband who departed from this life on May 29, 1984. Never forgotten by his wife Rose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

