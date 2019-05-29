Maltese blade runner crowdfunds to compete at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Local paralympian Antonio Flores.

Local paralympian Antonio Flores has launched a Zaar campaign to support his dream of competing at the Paralympic Games. Malta’s only blade runner, Antonio Flores, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on local platform Zaar to fund his goal of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Through the project named #AntonioTokyo2020, Flores hopes to represent Malta again in the Paralympics, having already made history in 2008 by competing in the Beijing Paralympics alongside other high-calibre Paralympians such as Oscar Pistorius.

To realise his dream of competing at such a prestigious global sporting event, he must first become classified into the new category in an official international Paralympic competition, where he must achieve a qualifying time.

To raise the significant funding required to support such a dream, Flores has turned to crowdfunding.

“Life as an amputee runner is very expensive and keeping up with the costs is not an easy task,” he explained.

“That’s why I’m eager to find backers to help me on this amazing journey – with the support of the public and a lot of hard work, I may be able to proudly represent Malta once more.”

All contributions received on the #AntonioTokyo2020 Zaar campaign, which has a total funding target of €2,000, will help to cover a variety of expenses including flights, accommodation and the fees required to become classified. The funds raised will also be put towards the training camps and training equipment needed, including expenses related to prosthesis.

“It is very hard for all local athletes, let alone ones with physical disabilities, to get funding in order to be able to participate and represent their country in international competitions,” Flores added.

“Since we do not yet have an official financial sponsor, we hope to appeal to our loyal followers in Malta who may be willing to contribute via crowdfunding. In fact, we chose Zaar as we wanted to connect with the general public via a local platform that makes it easy for them to donate online, while using Zaar’s crowdfunding expertise to help us make the project a success.”

As well as the satisfaction of helping a local Paralympian achieve his dreams of representing Malta at Tokyo 2020, backers to the campaign can also expect to receive a gift as a gesture of thanks, depending on the sum donated. These rewards include official project-logoed merchandise such as signed thank-you cards, pens, headphones, towels and T-shirts.

Visitors are invited to see the #AntonioTokyo2020 campaign page on www.zaar.com.mt for more information and to donate.