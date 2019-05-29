Satire on menu at Earth Garden

Ta’ Qali National Park is again set to undergo a transformation between Thursday and Sunday as Earth Garden, the annual music festival, kicks off with what is expected to be a highly-satirical offering by Xtruppaw.

Xtruppaw’s last performance at Earth Garden in 2017 spoofed Maltese politics.

The five-piece band is known for original music that casts a no-holds-barred, dryly humorous eye on current affairs in Malta, using a crossover of genres that range from rock to punk, 1980s metal, country and western and even għana (traditional Maltese folk singing).

Xtruppaw’s last Earth Garden appearance, in 2017, had also coincided with election week, with the band going all out to give their performance a strong political flavour, tongue firmly in cheek, even ‘rebranding’ under the moniker Partit Medjokratiku Xtruppaw.

The cheeky lyrics, which pulled no punches mentioning and taking the mickey out of known names on the local political arena, provided a much-needed break from the sombre political climate of the week.

But those who are expecting more of the same are in for a surprise, as vocalist Noel Cuschieri told this newspaper the band had a freshly-themed act planned for tomorrow night.

“We decided to disband the political party established two years ago, mostly because we could not be bothered to continue using our time licking Maltese potatoes, no matter how good a harvest it is,” Mr Cuschieri said with a cheeky smile.

This year’s concert, he added, would focus on the music while holding up a mirror to current affairs and anecdotes from daily life around Malta, “peppered with satire and a good dose of fun”.

Earth Garden made its debut 13 years ago and this year features five areas that will host 120 international acts over four days, showcasing a fusion of world music, ska, funk, blues, reggae, alternative rock, dub, hip-hop, psychedelic trance, techno, acid, house, electro, drum ‘n’ bass and more.

Besides Xtruppaw, other headliners include some of Malta’s biggest names on the music arena, such as Brikkuni, The Rifffs, Tribali and ManaTapu.

The festival is also known to have a strong community vibe, with family and pet-friendly events, workshops and markets, as well as two campsites and a fun park for the little ones.