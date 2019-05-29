Rock ’N Malta 2019 concerts

James

Festivals Malta, in partnership with NnG Promotions, is organising a series of concerts as part of Rock ’N Malta 2019 this summer.

The line-up starts with a heavy metal concert on Friday at Aria Complex, San Ġwann, by one of heavy metal’s most powerful and distinctive vocalists, Dee Snider.

The lead singer and frontman of legendary metal band Twisted Sister will perform songs such as We’re Not Going to Take It, I Wanna Rock and Burn In Hell. Doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https://www.kultura.mt/event/303.

On June 5, the irrepressible former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will perform at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta. He will perform the seminal Genesis album Selling England By The Pound in its entirety for the first time ever. This year marks the 40th anniversary of one of Hackett’s most popular solo albums Spectral Mornings, and he will celebrate this milestone by performing some masterpieces from the album. Doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https://www.kultura.mt/event/302.

James, one of the most enduring and celebrated British indie rock icons and bands, will perform a concert at the Aria Complex, San Ġwann on June 12. During the concert, Tim Booth and the other band members will perform hits such as Come Home, Sit Down, She’s a Star and Laid. Doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https://www.kultura.mt/event/374.

A concert on June 14 at Aria Complex, San Ġwann, will feature Grammy award-winning reggae ambassador bands Third World and Inner Circle. Third World will perform smash hits including Now That We Found Love, 96 Degrees in the Shade and Try Jah Love. Meanwhile, Inner Circle will perform their special blend of pop-oriented Jamaican beats such as Everything Is Great, Mary, Mary, Music Machine, Bad Boys and Sweat (A La La La La Long), all singles that topped the charts in several countries around the globe. Doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https://www.kultura.mt/event/333.

On July 9, progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater will perform a concert at St George’s Square, Valletta. The concert promises a unique, complex yet melodic, hard yet emotional brand of rock. Fans can expect a sublime synthesis of soaring and unmistakable melodies and the virtuoso guitar playing of John Petrucci. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Pink Floyd’s founding member Nick Mason and his band Saucerful of Secrets will bring Rock ’N Malta 2019 to a close with a concert at St George’s Square, Valletta on June 10.

This concert is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd’s celebrated psychedelic era and significant early body of work played live, including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates of Dawn and A Saucerful of Secrets. Doors open at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit https:/www.kultura.mt/event/305.

Local supporting acts will also be performing at all the concerts. Limited tickets are available. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.kultura.mt.