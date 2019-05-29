Refurbishing the Hotel Phoenicia 

The façade of the 1930s art deco building.

Architect Konrad Buhagiar will deliver a presentation on the restoration and rehabilitation of the Hotel Phoenicia tomorrow at 6.30pm at the hotel.

The project aimed to restore the Phoenicia Hotel to its former glory, moulding the existing 1930s premises into a building reminiscent of its history, yet relevant to today’s society. This included the restoration of the façades, the renewal of the hotel’s infrastructure, the provision of a new spa and the restoration of the surrounding gardens and pool area.

The aim was to create a contemporary experience that paid tribute to both the Art Deco building and the 16th century land-front fortifications in which it is inserted.

The concept combined the hotel’s old-world grandeur with contemporary design, within the framework of Valletta’s urban plan. This was achieved by restoring the façades of the 1930s main building and integrating the top floor, a 1990s extension that did not respect the original architecture.

The hotel’s gardens span half the width of the peninsula on which Valletta was built in the 16th century. The gardens contain historic structures belonging to the outer fortifications of the town and adjacent to the protected glacis. During the talk, the speaker will also explain how the new pool area restored the legibility of the hotel’s original architecture while drawing the curtain back on the greater city context.

The presentation, which forms part of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar’s Four by Four – Architectural Heritage Lecture Series 2019, will be held at the Hotel Phoenicia, Floriana, tomorrow at 6.30pm. To book tickets, visit https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt.