Emvin Cremona – The man and his art

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Emvin Cremona’s birth, Heritage Malta is holding a lecture on the renowned artist today at 6.30pm at MUŻA in Valletta.

During the event the artist’s family will share their memories of Cremona and present a different and more human facet of the artist, his public and private life.

Cremona (1919-1987) is regarded as one of the best local artists of the 20th century who left a significant mark on the story of art in Malta. His works are found in several churches in Malta and Gozo, including Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. The World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva and the UN headquarters in New York also house paintings by Cremona.

He is also known for designing most Maltese stamps from 1957 to the 1970s.

The lecture will be held today at 6.30pm at MUŻA, Auberge d’Italie, Merchants Street, Valletta. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.