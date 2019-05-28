Watch: Colourful ceremony heralds start of 2019 Small Nations' Games

The Games of Small States of Europe Montenegro 2019 got under way on Monday with a colourful (and wet ceremony) at the Old Town of Budva.

Over 846 athletes from the nine participating countries took part in the ceremony, which was marred by continuous rain, that was saw the participation of International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach alongside Montenegrin Olympic Committee president Dusan Simovic who could not hide his pride at the country’s first-ever organisation of the Games.

“We have teamed up here, on a harmonious and exciting touch of the sea and mountains, to celebrate the Games of Small States of Europe,” he told the crowd present.

“Sport is, above all, a game. And the game is joy, emotion, space of freedom. The game enhances and connects us.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“Uniting in diversity and colorfulness. By sacrificing the original and fundamental Olympic values, we will compete today, and, above all, be friends, be the world in the small.”

All participating athletes than took part in the traditional march past, with the Malta contingent being led by double trap shooter Gianluca Chetcuti who carried the Maltese flag.

The biggest roar during the athletes’ parade, as expected to the home team, which was led by table tennis player Filip Radović, while the handball player Bojana Popović flashed the flame with the Olympic torch.

The two-hour programme, directed by Montenegrin director Nikola Vukčević, along with the motto of the “How big we are” section, gave a glimpse of the Montenegrin history through a dozen paintings that depict the size of an individual – Montenegrin – in a great way.

With a specially designed stage and luminous effects, great music background, and verses from Njegoš’s poem Luča Mikrokozma, spectators had the opportunity to travel to the past and look back at the burning history of the ancient city of Budva, the printing of book Oktoih, and the melting of lead letters in bullets in defence from the Ottoman Empire.

"As the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach said, it does not matter whether we come from large or small countries. The only thing that counts is that we have a big heart in which the passion for sports stands.

“I invite you to all together, in line with the motto of our Games, the first ones that are proud hosts of Montenegro, to create new sports connections and memories, and show ‘How big we are’”, said Simonovic.

The 18th edition of the Games was officially declared open by Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic.