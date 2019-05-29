Team Malta chase medals on opening day of 2019 GSSE

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The first medals in the 2019 Games of the Small States of Europe will be up for grabs onTuesday, on the opening day of the biennial Games in Montenegro.

Team Malta will be in action in all of the 15 events that will have a gold medal up for grabs with the swimming and judo competitions scooping much of the attention.

Maltese swimmers will be in action in nine finals at the SC Moraca Pool in Podgorica.

Among the best prospects for a shot on the podium will be Andrew Chetcuti in the 100 metres freestyle and Michael Umnov in the 200 metres individual medley final.

Thomas Wareing is another swimmer who could have a say for a top three finish when he competes in the 200 metres backstroke and the 200 metres individual medley.

In judo, Jeremy Saywell and Isaac Bezzina will spearhead Malta’s medal charge when they compete in the men’s 66kg and 100kg categories.

Both Saywell and Bezzina have already won GSSE medals in previous editions and hopefully they will be in contention for at least a podium finish at the Sports Centre in Cetinje.

Francesco Aufieri, who was Malta’s only representative in San Marino two years ago when winning bronze, will also be in action in the 90kg category.

On the other hand, Lara Castillo, Kataryna Esposito (both 52kg category), Clive Camilleri (81kg) and Luca Montebello (100kg) will all make their first appearance in the Games.

Malta’s basketball national team will also open their commitments at the Topolica Sports Centre in Bar.

Angela Adamoli’s girls, winners of a gold medal at the 2017 San Marino GSSE, face a tough opening when they take on Iceland.

The Malta women’s team are playing these Games without two influential figures in Josephine Grima and Christina Grima but are boosted by the inclusion of Amelia Simmons and Patricia Arguello who enjoyed an impressive season with Hibernians and Starlites respectively.

On the other hand, the men’s selection, under the charge of Roberto Ricchini will finally make a return to the Small Nations Games after an absence of ten years when they open their round-robin competition against Cyprus this afternoon.

Ricchini has kept almost the same squad that triumphed in the European Championships for Small States in San Marino last year, including the towering Sam Deguara and siblings Aaron and Tevin Falzon who ply their trade in the US College Northwestern Wildcat and English side Bristol Flyers respectively.

In beach volley, Roberto Balzan and Manuel Raffa open their commitments in the men’s tournament against Andorra while Melissa Sue Cheviro and Dominika Dworniczak, the women’s female team, face a busy start as they are in action twice today when they face Monaco and Liechtenstein in Budva.

Malta’s table tennis selections in both the men’s competitions are in action in the opening day of the team competitions at the SC Zupa in Tivat.

The men’s team were drawn in Group B alongside Luxembourg, Cyprus and San Marino.

Montenegro, Iceland and Monaco will be the opponents of the Maltese girls’ selection.

In tennis, the men’s and women’s singles competition will get underway today.

Matthew Asciak takes on Andorra’s Pablo Rodeiro Stetson while Iceland’s Birkir Gunnarson will be the opponent of Omar Sudzuka.

In the women’s singles, Francesca Curmi faces Sylvie Zuend, of Liechtenstein while Elaine Genovese plays Maria Siopacha, of Cyprus with the Malta team formed by Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese, Matthew Asciak and Omar Sudzuka.

Maltese athletes in action today:

BASKETBALL – WOMEN

11.00 Malta vs Iceland.

BASKETBALL – MEN

17.45 Malta vs Cyprus.

BEACH VOLLEY

Women: Malta (Melissa Sue Cheviron, Dominika Dworniczak) vs Monaco.

Women: Liechtenstein vs Malta (Melissa Sue Cheviron, Dominika Dworniczak).

Men: Andorra vs Malta (Roberto Balzan, Manuel Raffa).

JUDO

Women’s 52kg: Lara Castillo; Kataryna Esposito.

Men’s 66kg: Jeremy Saywell.

Men’s 81kg: Clive Camilleri.

Men’s 90kg: Francesco Aufieri.

Men’s 100kg: Luca Montebello, Isaac Bezzina.

SWIMMING

100m freestyle (W): Francesca Falzon Young, Martina Valletta.

100m freestyle (M): Andrew Chetcuti, Harry Stacey.

200m butterfly (M): Dylan Cachia.

200m back (M): Thomas Wareing

800m freestyle (W): Sasha Gatt, Michelle Van Rooyen

1,500m freestyle (M): Dylan Cachia

200m Medley (M): Michael Umnov, Thomas Wareing

4 x 100m Free (W).

4 x 100m Free (M).

TABLE TENNIS

Team event: (men) Daniel Bajada, Andrew Gambina, Gabriel Grixti; (women) Anthea Cutajar, Sasha Genovese, Viktoria Lucenkova.

TENNIS

Women: Francesca Curmi, Elaine Genovese

Men: Matthew Asciak, Matthew Cassar Torregiani, Omar Sudzuka.