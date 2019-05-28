Live blog: Team Malta in action on Day One of GSSE

Team Malta athletes during yesterday's opening ceremony in the Old Town of Budva. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Team Malta is currently in Montenegro to take part in the 18th edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe. There are high expectations that the Maltese athletes could improve on the haul of 29 medals won in San Marino two years ago. In fact, Team Malta won four gold, nine silver and 16 gold medals. Stay with us to follow all the latest results and achievements of the Maltese athletes in Montenegro.

The Malta basketball girls before their match against Iceland.

11am Malta's basketball girls are up and running in their match against Iceland.

10.45am Maltese judokas will also be involved in the individual competitions.

Lara Castillo and Kataryna Esposito will compete in the women's 52kg class. Jeremy Saywell will be after a medal in the 66kg category while Clive Camilleri takes part in the 81kg.

Francesco Aufieri, bronze medallist in San Marino two years ago, will be in action in the 90kg category.

Luca Montebello and Isaac Bezzina will represent Team Malta in 100kg class.

10.30am The women's basketball national team will start their commitments with a tough match against Iceland in half an hour's time.

Angela Adamoli's girls won the gold medal in San Marino two years ago after winning all their matches but will have their work cut out when facing superior opposition in Iceland, Luxembourg and hosts Montenegro.

Malta's women beach volley team warming up for their match against Monaco. Photo: Maria Vella Galea

10.15am Malta's female beach volley team were early starters this morning when they were up against Monaco.

Melissa Sue Cheviron and Dominika Dworniczak battled bravely but were beaten by the Monegasque pair 21-19, 21-19.

Maltese athletes during the march past at the opening ceremony on Monday. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli

10am Good morning everyone and welcome to the first day of competition at the 2019 Games of the Small States of Europe here in Montenegro. Team Malta will be in action in six disciplines on Tuesdsay, with judo and swimming taking all the attention as 15 gold medals will be won in these two events.