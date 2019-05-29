 Today's front pages - May 28, 2019
Advert
Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 06:59

Today's front pages - May 28, 2019

The top stories in Malta's newspapers

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Adrian Delia may face a vote of confidence in an extraordinary meeting of the PN general council. It also reports how a toddler was seriously injured in a one-storey fall at home.

The Malta Independent carries a picture showing Prime Minister Muscat greeting Libyan Prime Minister Sarrej in Valletta on Monday. It also reports how Labour's electoral victory margin has been established a 45,656.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa promising to continue to work in favour of Malta. It also reports that the vote difference between the PN and the PL is 9,000 votes lower than reported by PBS and ONE.

l-orizzont says David Casa's re-election to the European Parliament shows the strength of the Busuttil faction in the PN. It also reports that as Labour celebrated its election victory, the PN sought reasons to console itself. 

 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Blog: ‘They would complain migrants were invading us’ –...

  2. Delia may face confidence vote at PN council

  3. PN braces itself for more political haemorrhage

  4. Maurice Mizzi hauled into meeting by minister following...

  5. Suspected thief in Rabat viral video arrested and charged

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed