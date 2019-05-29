Today's front pages - May 28, 2019

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Adrian Delia may face a vote of confidence in an extraordinary meeting of the PN general council. It also reports how a toddler was seriously injured in a one-storey fall at home.

The Malta Independent carries a picture showing Prime Minister Muscat greeting Libyan Prime Minister Sarrej in Valletta on Monday. It also reports how Labour's electoral victory margin has been established a 45,656.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa promising to continue to work in favour of Malta. It also reports that the vote difference between the PN and the PL is 9,000 votes lower than reported by PBS and ONE.

l-orizzont says David Casa's re-election to the European Parliament shows the strength of the Busuttil faction in the PN. It also reports that as Labour celebrated its election victory, the PN sought reasons to console itself.