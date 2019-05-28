'Product Malta' in shabby state, Opposition laments

Opposition MPs took aim at the shabby state of ‘Product Malta’ during a Parliamentary debate on Tuesday, arguing that this could not be overcome by hoteliers’ commitment to investing in the quality of their own services.



Speaking during a debate on the Malta Tourism Authority financial estimates, Opposition MP Robert Arrigo said there had been an overall decrease in visitors to the Maltese Islands - excluding non-EU workers - and that individual spending had also decreased.



It was essential to ensure that the “package price” paid by tourists coming to Malta on holiday represented value for money, he said.



Referring to a new cohort of tourists who travelled to Maltese villages with the intention of staying in rental properties, including through AirBnB and similar services, he said it was important to ensure that villages had the necessary services in place.



He congratulated the government on the replacement of various bus stops, but asked whether a tender had been issued for the purpose of these works and how much each bus stop had cost.



He also asked the Minister to confirm rumours that Air Malta continued to lose money and that One News broadcaster Karl Stagno Navarra had been awarded a financially-generous post with the national airline.

Improved connectivity will boost Gozo tourism - minister

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said the fourth vessel joining Gozo Channel’s fleet was faster and more efficient than the other ships currently ferrying passengers between Ċirkewwa and Mġarr, having recently been refurbished with larger and cleaner engines.



The planned reinstatement of the scheduled air service between the two islands, as well as the future undersea connection, would, together with the fourth ferry, improve tourism in Gozo, she said.



Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi made reference to various projects being carried out by his ministry, including the refurbishment of the roof of the Mediterranean Conference Centre which would soon begin to serve as a venue for large events and would offer views of the Grand Harbour.



He added that human resources were Malta’s biggest asset in tourism, and that, as a result, the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) would be investing in transforming into a vocational university.



New courses on offer would include courses at postgraduate level, with courses for tour guides opening every year instead of every three years.