Police sniff out cannabis in washing machine after call for help

The smell of cannabis led police to a drug find. Photo: Shutterstock

A frantic call for help by a man who claimed that a former flatmate had turned up outside his home, threatening violence against him, landed the caller in custody after police discovered some five kilos of cannabis inside the flat.

Ivaniciuc Valentin-Ciprian, a 31-year old Romanian residing at Qawra, was escorted to court under arrest hours after his call to the police had brought investigators rushing to his home.

Prosecuting Inspector Clayton Camilleri explained how the man had allegedly told police that a gang of four, among whom was a former bodybuilder flatmate, had turned up outside his apartment, banging on the door.

The terrified occupant had allegedly taken to his heels, jumping over adjoining verandas to get away from his aggressors.

However, upon their arrival at the flat, the officers immediately sensed the strong odour of cannabis, eventually tracking down traces of the drug inside the washing machine, the dustbin and also stowed away beneath a number of garbage bags stacked on the veranda.

The total amount of drugs allegedly stood in the region of five kilos, the inspector explained, adding that some €4,000 in cash had also been discovered inside the man’s flat, which he shared with another man and his girlfriend.

The suspect had allegedly told police that he had been in Malta for 18 months and had no idea about the drugs, pleading not guilty upon his arraignment to aggravated possession of cannabis and requesting bail.

The request prompted objections by the prosecution who pointed out the serious nature of the offence, the fact that the man had no fixed ties on the island and also since investigations were still ongoing.

“Am I to be charged and refused bail because I gave the police information about a crime?” defence lawyer Giannella DeMarco countered, arguing that her client could bind himself not to leave the island and besides, he had been the one to call the police to report an offence.

However, Inspector Camilleri stood firm by his objections, expressing doubt about the story regarding the accused’s former flatmate.

In the light of these objections, the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, turned down the request for bail and remanded the man in custody, also issuing a freezing order upon all assets of the accused.

The case continues next week.