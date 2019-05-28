MEP elections 2019: all the facts and figures you need to know

The dust is settling on Malta's 2019 European Parliament election is now starting to settle, with focus shifting to the political fallout and eventual work of Malta's six MEPs.

This is your guide to how the election went by the numbers, from votes candidates received to overall turnout.

For the first time since Malta held its first European Parliament elections in 2004, the Labour Party won four of the six seats up for grabs - Miriam Dalli, Alfred Sant, Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar.

The other two seats went to Nationalist Party incumbent MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa.

Miriam Dalli and Roberta Metsola were elected immediately, following the first count. Here is how each candidate fared.

What percentage voted, and where?

Turnout dipped by more than two percentage points when compared to the 2014 EP election, with roughly 100,000 registered voters - 27.3 per cent - not bothering to vote.

It continues a trend which has seen turnout dip at each successive European Parliament election in Malta.

Turnout fell across the country, though some districts saw a markedly larger decline than others. The most significant dip were in PN-leaning districts.

There was also a marked increase in the share of invalid votes cast, which shot up from 2.2 per cent in 2014 to 3.6 per cent this time round. In total, 9,810 ballot sheets were spoiled.





How was the vote divided between parties?

The Labour Party won an absolute majority of votes, with just over 54 per cent of votes cast going to its candidates.

That represented a massive victory in electoral terms, though percentage-wise, Alfred Sant's Labour Party captured a slightly larger share of the vote in the 2009 European Parliament elections.

For the PN, its dismal 38 per cent performance was the party's worst-ever.