Live: Soldiers accused of drive-by shooting in court

Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna.

Evidence against two soldiers charged with the racially-motivated murder of a man is being presented in court on Tuesday.

Francesco Fenech, 21, and Lorin Scicluna, 22, stand accused of having killed Lassana Cisse Souleymane, 42, in a drive-by shooting in Birżebbuġa last April. They deny the charges of what is believed to be Malta's first racially-motivated murder.

10:55am: The court is taking a quick break, known as temporary adjournment. Inspector Arnaud is expected to provide a further half hour of testimony for today when the proceedings continue.

10:50am: Mr Green tells the court how Mr Scicluna had another car but would use the white Toyota starlet for hunting trips and other things. Mr Fenech had a Volkswagen which he kept spick and span.

10:43am: The witness says that after this incident, the three of them got back into the car and said things like "What the hell, he comes to our country and throws rocks at us Maltese!".

Lassana Cisse had been living in Malta for around four years.

10:41am: Mr Green says that when they had had this confrontation with the migrant they had removed the car's licence plate and placed it upside down on the dashboard. After the incident the plates were put back on.

10:29am: Mr Green tells the court how he would go hunting with Mr Scicluna near the Ħal Safi Barracks. He had also been with the two when they had driven passed a migrant on his bike and insulted him in Arabic. The migrant had hurled stones at their car. When asked why they did this, he replies: "You know, to pick on him".

10:24am: Inspector Arnaud asks Mr Green what Mr Scicluna had to say about the hit and run incident. "He doesn't like migrants, because the country is filling up with them," Mr Green replies. He adds that Mr Fenech would also complain about how migrants were "invading us".

10:19am: Mr Green tells the court how Mr Fenech had told him about the hit-and-run incident while the three of them were at the Attard pastizzeria where Mr Scicluna worked. Mr Fenech had later shared a photo of the smashed windscreen from the hit-and-run incident on a Whatsapp chat. The photo was later deleted.

10:17am: Replying to questions by Inspector Arnaud, Mr Green tells the court that he had known Mr Scicluna for around three years, having met him through Playstation. Mr Scicluna had introduced him to Mr Fenech a few months ago.

10:15am: A new witness is brought in to testify, a delivery man named Jason Green.

10:05am: Inspector Arnaud explains there were two crime scenes along Triq il-Ġebel at a distance of some 50 metres apart. One near the corpse of Mr Cisse and the other at the spot where two other migrants had been shot.

10.02am: The court hears how both surviving migrants had told the police that they believed the shots fired at them had come from the driver's side of the vehicle. Inspector Arnaud says that Mr Scicluna had a gun license and was a registered shooter. Gunshot residue was concentrated on the side of the car indicated by the two migrants.

10am: Inpector Arnaud says that Lorin Scicluna, who claims to have been the driver on the night of the drive-by shooting, had accompanied police along the route taken from the crime scene to Triq is-Sorijiet, Paola.

The scene of the murder

9:59am: Inspector Arnaud explains that Mr Scicluna had admitted during interrogation to owning a semi-automatic Ruger 9 mm, and that he had disposed of its ammunition before the police had got to him. Six 9mm bullet casings were found at the scene of the crime. The pistol had an extended magazine, giving it an extra five rounds.

The spot where Lassana Cisse was gunned down.

9:55am: Lawyer Giannella de Marco, appearing for Fenech, is now starting her cross-examination. She asks about the version given by two surviving migrants in hospital. And for details about the alleged murder weapon.

9:52am: Inspector Arnaud exhibits personal documents belonging to Mr Cisse which were found in his bloodstained bag after the murder. Three packets of A4 photos of the Toyota taken by Inspector Arnaud himself and four envelopes containing dvds of interrogations of accused, are also submitted.

9:50am: Returning to day of murder, Inspector Arnaud details how mobile phone data collected by the police showed that the two accused had left Attard and moved to the Fgura.

9:48am: The cousin had been questioned in the presence of both the accused.

9:47am: Inspector Arnaud says Mr Fenech had once asked the cousin how to burst the barrel of a handgun, however he had refused because it was dangerous.

9:42am: The court hears how after the murder a cousin of Mr Fenech, a certain Dylan, had sent him a text message urging him not to hang around with bad company.

9:40am: Turning to the day of murder. Mr Fenech says he had been at pastizzeria where Lorin worked, keeping him company and then the two had gone their separate ways.

9:37am: Mr Fenech has also denied that he would shoot at birds and cats, but says he and Mr Scicluna would occasionally shoot an air rifle.

9:35am: Mr Fenech has just confirmed the reported hit-and-run incident involving a migrant on a bike, but said the migrant had kicked their car door for no reason. When he got out of the car, the migrant had run off. Inspector Arnaud points out that their car had been moving at the time the migrant was meant to have kicked their car.

9:33am: Mr Fenech confirms that he and Mr Scicluna occasionally went to Ħal Far but not out of spite or hatred but “as a joke”. He says he doesn't hate migrants but disliked that they came to Malta.

9:31am: Inspector Arnaud tells the court how Mr Fenech had joined the AFM in October of 2017, first meeting Mr Scicluna around that time.

9:30am: Magistrate Farrugia has entered the court room and Inspector Arnaud has just taken the stand.

9:25am: Inspector Arnaud has also entered the court room, with proceedings expected to begin shortly.

Police Inspector Keith Arnaud

9:22am: Francesco Fenech has just been ushered into the court room by a police officer. He sits in the dock, hands clasped on his lap, having a word with his lawyer.

9:19am: Mr Scicluna has left the court room to have a private word with his lawyers.

9:18am: Lorin Scicluna has just been brought into the court room. Officers removed his handcuffs as he takes a seat in the packed court room.

9:17am: Today's court session is expected to see Mr Fenech give his testimony on the events of April 6. He is believed to have pulled the trigger on Mr Cisse, the 42-year-old Ivorian. Two other migrants were also injured in the drive-by shooting. They are also being charged with another hit-and-run involving another migrant.

9:12am: We're coming to you live from Hall 8 of the magistrate's court, which is presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia. The court room is filling up with family members of the accused, but the dock remains empty as the accused are yet to be brought into court.

9:09am: The two soldiers were suspended from their duties following a special order by President George Vella last week. An internal inquiry is ongoing at the AFM.

Lawyer Giannella de Marco is appearing for Francesco Fenech while Julian Farrugia and Franco Debono are appearing for Lorin Scicluna. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Trevor Micallef are prosecuting. Dr Arthur Azzopardi is parte civile for the victim’s family.

9:07am: The family of the accused have just walked into the court room. Lawyer Kris Busietta and Inspector Trevor Micallef too.

9:06am: Inspector Keith Arnaud is expected to bring evidence against Francesco Fenech in Tuesday's session, which should be starting in a few minutes.

9:05am: Shocking details about the murder first emerged in court last Friday.

They are also being charged with another hit-and-run involving another migrant.

Highlights from Inspector Keith Arnaud's testimony:

The suspects admitted they did not like migrants and would sometimes drive past Ħal Far taunting them.

On the night of the murder, Fenech told Scicluna to join him to shoot cats.

When Scicluna expressed shock at the shooting, Fenech threatened to shoot him too.

Police intricately studied CCTV footage close to the scene of the crime.

After the murder, the suspects changed some of the car's distinctive marks to avoid identification.

The victim was wearing headphones when shot.

The music was still ongoing when Arnaud approached the corpse, a light flashing under the white sheet.

