Watch: Adventure for Giorgia Borg, 10, ends in Britain's Got Talent semi-final

The Britain’s Got Talent adventure came to an end for young Maltese singer Giorgia Borg on Tuesday, as she fell short of one of the top two spots needed to book a place in the final of the UK top TV talent show.

Her elimination in the live semi-final was met with boos from a section of the crowd, who had cheered Giorgia through a powerful performance.



Giorgia, 10, had catapulted into the semi-finals after stunning audiences and judges in her first performance last month, earning herself a Golden Buzzer for her efforts.



In Tuesday’s semi-final she took to the stage with an original song, Be Free, promising in a pre-performance interview to “blow the judges and crowd away like a leaf-blower”.



“You are a gutsy little thing, your confidence is quite extraordinary,” Simon Cowell told her after her performance. “I really believe you are going to have a career in this business.”

Cowell did seem less taken with Tuesday’s performance than with her first, suggesting the backing track had overwhelmed her vocal abilities, but the other judges were full of praise, with David Walliams calling her a “fantastically-talented 10-year old girl who sings like a dream”.

But in the end it wasn't enough to secure her a place in the final after the televoting left her outside the top spots, which went to magicians group 4MG and comedy singer Siobhan Phillips.

Her elimination was greeted with boos of disapproval from the audience in the arena.



Young Giorgia had previously placed third in Malta’s competition to enter the Junior Eurovision. Times of Malta had first covered her in 2016, when she had won two awards at a song festival in Sweden.