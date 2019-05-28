David Stellini to step down as PN MP

David Stellini won a seat in 2017.

Nationalist MP David Stellini has stepped down as Nationalist Party MP, just days after failing to win a seat in the European Parliament.

Mr Stellini previously worked as a press advisor with the European People's Party in Brussels before winning a seat in the Maltese parliament in the 2017 general election.

Sources said he will be returning to Brussels to assume the post with the EPP.

Mr Stellini was elected to Parliament for the first time in the casual election on the 13th district for the seat vacated by Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli, who was elected on two districts.

His resignation will prompt a co-option, allowing the PN to select any person to be appointed as an MP.

Mr Stellini, who also serves as president of the PN's administrative council, obtained 3,600 first-count votes in the MEP elections last weekend.