€459,283 in grants given to local development NGOs

Seven local development NGOs were on Tuesday given €459,283 in grants to support eight projects in Africa in the coming months.

The projects are aimed at helping the most vulnerable, and contribute to Malta’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) policy and progress of international development in targeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The projects are located in Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, and Uganda.



When presenting the grants Minister for Foreign Affairs Carmelo Abela highlighted that the annual event at the ministry was intentionally being held on the eve of Africa Day to celebrate recent achievements of Africa and to underline Malta’s willingness to collaborate with African countries in their social and economic progress.

"These meaningful projects also open windows of opportunity for local businesses in identifying and meeting social and economic requirements through the high investment potential in Sub-Saharan Africa that would emerge in the process, while financial assistance from the ministry would be exclusively targeted to the NGOs,” he added.



The synergy thbetween the ministry and the local development NGOs is being further bolstered by the expansion of Malta’s diplomatic representation in Africa, by means of the opening of the High Commission in Accra, Ghana, in 2018, and the appointment of Malta’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Ethiopia, who is also the designate Representative of Malta to the African Union, as well as the Special Representative of Malta to the countries in the Horn of Africa.



Present at the event were the High Commissioner of Ghana to Malta Mercy Bampo Addo, High Commissioner of Malta in Ghana Jean Claude Galea Mallia, and Non-Resident Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ronald Micallef.

Also in attendance were students from Ghana and Nigeria, who have been awarded scholarships at a Master’s degree level, offered by the University of Malta and financed by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion as part of diverse ODA capacity-building measures that the ministry is coordinating in Malta, which are reaping excellent results in advancing sustainable international development in line with the 2030 UN Agenda.