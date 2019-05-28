Unprotected citizens

My wife and I, both in our 70s, live in Luqa and, for the fourth consecutive day, we have been woken up at 3.45am by the noise created by very large trucks arriving in the street in front of our house. These trucks park near a construction site facing our residence and await the workers who arrive at 5am to gain access to the site. It is bad enough having to put up with the continuous noise from the construction site throughout the day. I approached the construction site foreman about this matter but, despite his assurance that he would rectify the situation, it would appear that nothing was done. As the situation was becoming unbearable, I went to the local police station at 4am on May 24 to report the matter. I was informed by the police that although they would speak to the truck drivers, which they did, they could not stop them.

I was told that if I wanted to take the matter further, my only option was to make an official complaint to the police and go to court. It seems it is perfectly acceptable here in Malta for an individual to be subjected to excessive unnecessary noise during the night. People like us are not protected by the authorities while others, such as contractors, are allowed to do as they please.

While such a situation would not be tolerated in other European countries, here it is perfectly acceptable.