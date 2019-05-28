Sweden coach names 25-player squad for Malta, Spain games

Emil Forsberg (left) in action for RB Leipzig.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has named a 25-player squad ahead of their upcoming Group F Euro 2020 qualifiers appointments against Malta on June 7 in Stockholm and away to Spain.

The Swedes roster is mostly composed of foreign-based players including Roma's goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Pontus Jansson of Leeds United, Celtic's Mikael Lustig, Albin Ekdal of Sampdoria and John Guidetti of Deportivo Alaves.

Andersson also called up high-profile player Emil Forsberg, who scored four goals and had eight assists in the previous Bundesliga campaign at RB Leipzig. He has currently seven goals to his name in 43 caps for Sweden.

Sweden collected four points from their opening two qualifiers. They beat Romania 2-1 and drew 3-3 away to Norway.

GOALKEEPERS

Karl-Johan Johnsson (EA Guingamp); Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City); Robin Olsen (AS Roma).

DEFENDERS

Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen); Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborgs IF); Filip Helander (Bologna); Niklas Hult (AEK Athens); Pontus Jansson (Leeds United); Per Karlsson (AIK); Emil Krafth (SC Amiens); Mikael Lustig (Celtic FC); Alexander Miloševic (Nottingham Forest).

MIDFIELDERS

Sebastian Andersson (FC Union Berlin); Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse); Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria); Alexander Isak (Willem II); Jakob Johansson (Stade Rennais); Sebastian Larsson (AIK Fotboll AB); Kristoffer Olsson (FC Krasnodar); Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders).

FORWARDS

Marcus Berg (Al Ain); Viktor Claesson (FC Krasnodar); Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig); John Guidetti (Deportivo Alavés); Robin Quaison (FSV Mainz 05).

Meanwhile, Romania coach Cosmin Contra has named 26 players as they face a double-header away from home at Norway and Malta, on June 10 at the National Stadium, in Ta' Qali.

GOALKEEPERS

Ciprian Tatarusanu (Nantes); Silviu Lung (Kayserispor); Ionuț Radu (Genoa).

DEFENDERS

Romario Benzar (FCSB); Cristian Sapunaru (Kayserispor), Dragoș Grigore (Ludogorets); Ionuț Nedelcearu (FC Ufa); Iulian Cristea (FCSB); Alin Tosca FC PAOK); Nicusor Bancu (U Craiova 1948 CS).

MIDFIELDERS

Alexandru Chipciu (Sparta Praga); Dorin Rotariu (Astana); Ciprian Deac (CFR Cluj); Dennis Man (FCSB); Tudor Baluta (FC Viitorul); Razvan Marin (Standard Liege); Paul Anton (Krylia Sovetov); Alexandru Cicaldau (U Craiova 1948 CS); Dan Nistor (Dinamo); Alexandru Maxim (Mainz); Gheorghe Grozav (Kisvárda FC); Nicolae Stanciu (Al-Ahli, 30/10); Ianis Hagi (FC Viitorul).

FORWARDS

Claudiu Keșeru (Ludogorets); George Țucudean (CFR Cluj); George Pușcaș (Palermo).