 Juventus legend Del Piero to visit Malta next week
Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 18:50

Juventus legend Del Piero to visit Malta next week

Fans can enjoy a night with the Italian superstar

Juventus fans are set for a welcoming visit as club legend Alessandro Del Piero will be visiting Malta for a Gala Dinner at the Intercontinental Hotel, in St Julian's, on June 3. 

This event, called 'A night with a legend... Alessandro Del Piero', is being organised by Music Hall Events with the collaboration of three supporters club that are located in the Maltese Islands - Juventus Club Cuore Bianconero Malta (Marsa), Juventus Club Vero Amore Malta (Birkirkara) and the Juventus Fan Club, in Gozo, who will have a number of tickets each for the interested members. 

Tickets for this event are on sale here while more information in relation to the Gala Dinner can be acquired directly from the company by contacting them on 79970017 or 79962061, or else through email at musicahallevents@gmail.com.

Considered as one of Italy's greats, Del Piero played 705 games for Juventus scoring 289 goals in the process. He won numerous Serie A titles but his greatest achievements remain the 1996 Champions League success and the World Cup.

