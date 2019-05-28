 Barcelona great Xavi named coach of Qatar's Al-Sadd
Advert
Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 17:27

Barcelona great Xavi named coach of Qatar's Al-Sadd

Xavi moves away from playing to become head coach of Qatar team Al-Sadd.

Xavi moves away from playing to become head coach of Qatar team Al-Sadd.

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has been appointed the head coach for Qatari champions Al-Sadd for whom the Spaniard has been playing since 2015, the club said on Tuesday.

"Xavi Hernandez will take over as the head coach of Al-Sadd from the beginning of the next season," an official statement said.

Al-Sadd, who won Qatar's league title this season for the first time in six years, said the team is set to hold a training camp in Girona, near Barcelona from July 14 to 29.

Xavi succeeds Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira whose term ended this season.

The first game for Al-Sadd under Xavi will be against compatriots Al-Duhail in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League on August 6.

Xavi joined Al-Sadd in 2015 following an illustrious 17-year stint with Barcelona. At the end of last season, he renewed his contract for two years but at the end of this season, he announced his plans to retire from playing to begin a coaching career.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Juventus legend Del Piero to visit Malta next week

  2. Atalanta qualify for Champions League as Milan miss out

  3. Watch: Wasteful France thump Thailand in Women's World Cup warm-up

  4. Villa win 'richest game' in football to seal Premier League return

  5. Watch: US cap World Cup warm-up with 3-0 win over Mexico

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed