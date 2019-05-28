Bajada signs contract extension at Birkirkara women

Melania Bajada signing her contract extension at Birkirkara women. Photo: Birkirkara FC

Melania Bajada will remain at the helm of Birkirkara women until the 2021/2022 season after the club announced her contract extension in an official statement, on Tuesday.

"Birkirkara FC are delighted to announce that Women's Team Coach Melania Bajada has signed a new three-year contract with our club until the end of season 2021-2022," the club statement started.

"Bajada has won back-to-back league-cup doubles in her first two years with our club."

Bajada was appointed coach of the Stripes in June 2017, taking over from Shawne Meilak.

In the two seasons in charge of the team, the Gozitan coach completed two straight league-cup doubles while guiding Birkirkara women to their first ever UEFA Women's Champions League point when they held Cardiff Met last summer.

In addition, she has also a Super Cup to her name won in her first season in charge at the expense of Hibernians.

"I'm really satisfied to sign a contract extension with Birkirkara FC to continue building on what we did in the last two years," Bajada told the club's website.

"It's my pleasure to continue working with such an organised committee and technical staff together with the hard-working players. Together, we'll continue to do our utmost effort for more achievements.

"My aim is that we continue to get stronger both on and off the pitch and to give everything for the team day-in and day-out. We'll continue building on our vision to invest in the best young talent and to help our players to develop in the best possible way while we continue to take the steps forward as a club.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Birkirkara FC once again for believing in my capabilities."