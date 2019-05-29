What happened on... May 28

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, May 28, 1994

MLP steps up drive against VAT

The European Union is prepared to discuss with a new Labour government the opposition’s policy for a long-term agreement of between 10 and 15 years which would lead to a zone of free industrial trade between Malta and the EU, without the need to introduce value added tax, Dr Alfred Sant said.

The Labour leader was addressing small businessmen and owners of Sta Venera shops whom he told that Labour’s policy on the EU would not hinder trade between Malta and EU countries and could be put into effect from now. On the other hand, he pointed out, Malta’s application for full membership of the EU would be taking years and did not suit the country, creating serious difficulties for the future.

Dr Sant said the opposition would oppose the introduction of VAT with every legal and democratic means. The MLP would continue creating opposition to VAT, would be holding a national protest against it and a Labour government would dismantle it.

The government, he said, had not yet completed the study of the social impact of VAT bust still insisted on introducing the tax from next January 1.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, May 28, 1969

Austria-Malta trade pact possibility

Dr Josef A. Schoner, the Austrian Ambassador to Malta, said yesterday that he hoped that talks will be held to increase trade between his country and Malta.

Dr Schoner said that a trade or cultural agreement between the two countries could be negotiated.

Regarding the opening of an Austrian Embassy in Malta, Dr Schoner said that the policy of the Austrian government was to send resident Ambassadors to the larger countries and he thought that the chances of an Embassy being set up in Malta were slim.

Mr F. Darmanin, the honory consul-general for Austria, was doing his best to maintain close relations between both countries, he added.

Cancer specialists’ visit

Prof. D. W. Smithers, professor of radiotherapy at London University and head of department of radiotherapy at the Royal Manston Hospital, arrived on a three-day visit yesterday to help the Government of Malta with work on the radiotherapy department and cancer registration.