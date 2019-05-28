First edition of Eco Market Malta held

Visitors to the first edition of Eco Market Malta at the Gaia Foundation premises in Għajn Tuffieħa last weekend. Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

Eco-conscious individuals and families gathered at the Gaia Foundation premises in Għajn Tuffieħa at the weekend for the first edition of Eco Market Malta.

The event featured stalls by sustainable and ethical local artisans and small businesses besides a series of talks, workshops, music, art and entertainment – all aimed towards raising awareness about safeguarding the environment.

“There has never been a more appropriate time to care about the environment,” Zen D’Amato Gautam, the event’s founder and main organiser, told the Times of Malta.

“We are starting to realise that change is needed and there is a general demand and desire to learn how to assist a smooth transition to a more sustainable lifestyle. Sustainability is vital. It is urgent. Without a healthy planet, nothing else matters!” she added.

The idea for this initiative came about two years ago. The project was eventually launched last March with a crowd-funding campaign to raise seed money to make the market a reality. The target of €8,000 was reached and surpassed thanks to the contribution of 135 individuals.

Behind the Eco Market is an all-female team. Apart from Ms D’Amato Gautam, there is project manager Marta Kurzyńska, who oversees the behind-the-scenes operations, market manager Tamsin Caruana and expert consultant Majbritt Kristensen.

The event was put on with the help of 26 direct collaborators, including NGOs, social enterprises, voluntary organisations and educational entities.

All the vendors had to undergo an application and review process to ensure they met the minimum standards set for their respective sector.

The selection criteria were based on a successful international model, with each vendor having to at least satisfy one criteria out of five to be eligible to participate.

“Nobody is ever rejected but they are encouraged to reapply after making certain sustainable alterations to their business,” Ms D’Amato Gautam noted.

The vendors that made it through included some innovative entrepreneurs who create eco-friendly products such as reusable bags for fruit and vegetables made from recycled plastic bottles and reusable pieces of cloth that can be moulded into shape and substitute cling film. Other participants delivered talks about the concept of green roofs and the importance of organic food and there was also an upcycling workshop.

The market banned single-use plastic and offered free drinking water, so visitors were encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottle.

Some of the activities were specifically targeted towards children.

“Children are the future and we are faced with the responsibility to create a better and brighter future for them. Exposing kids to nature and allowing them to learn to be aware of their surrounding and play out-side, fosters sensitivity, appreciation and respect for the environment,” Ms D’Amato Gautam said.

The next Eco Market will be held on June 29 and 30 at the Independence Gardens, Sliema, and the following one is pencilled for July 27 and 28 at Fort St Elmo, Valletta.

For more information, visit www.ecomarketmalta.com.

Sustainability tips

The Eco Market Malta team came up with 150 tips on how to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. Here are a few of them:

- Use cold water when washing dishes and clothes.

- Newspaper works great for cleaning mirrors and glass in the bathroom, and will not leave behind a trail of lint like paper towels do.

- Eat more vegetables and less meat and less processed foods.

- Invest in better quality fashion items that last longer. Slow fashion trumps fast fashion.

- Support eco-conscious brands and stores. Organic and all-natural products can benefit both the planet and your personal health.

- Use public transportation if your destinations are not walking or cycling distance. It’s also an excellent opportunity to catch up on reading and other things you couldn’t do if you were driving.

- Drive sensibly. Braking too hard will consume more fuel.

- Carpool to and from work or university, or any other times it makes sense to.

- Shop for your products locally rather than on the internet to avoid the energy expenditure, carbon emissions and excess waste of shipping.

- Buy items in bulk to avoid packing waste.

- Go to farmers’ markets for your products as you are more likely to avoid items wrapped in plastic.

- Purchase recycled paper for the printer.

- Avoid plastic straws when you order drinks at a pub, bar or restaurant.

- Cook for your baby instead of buying ready-made jars.

- If you need to travel by plane, do not forget to offset your carbon emissions. Most airline companies provide this option.